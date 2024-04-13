McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 30th

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.