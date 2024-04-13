MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Shares Down 37.1%

Shares of MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) traded down 37.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors and pharmacists in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; Yakubato, a medical institution based pharmacy reservation service; kakari, a family pharmacy support service; first call, a cloud-based health management service; Tonoel, a web service that allows health insurance union representatives, business office representatives, and industrial health staff to carry out tasks related to specific health guidance; kakari for Clinic, a family clinic support service; MedPeer Career, a physician career change/part-time job information site; Yakumed, a community site for pharmacists; Yakuchie for career and skill development of pharmacists; and Clinic Support, a physician practice and management support service.

