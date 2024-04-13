MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.