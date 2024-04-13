Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

