Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.22. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 54,982 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1,471.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

