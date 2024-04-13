Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) PT Lowered to $8.00

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 144,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

