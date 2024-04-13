Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of MCO opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.70 and its 200-day moving average is $367.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 360,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,876,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $2,893,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

