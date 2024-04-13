Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,641 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

