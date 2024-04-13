Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in DexCom by 28.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.