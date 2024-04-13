Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

