Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $232.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,990 shares of company stock valued at $29,301,585. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

