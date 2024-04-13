Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American International Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.