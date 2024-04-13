Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

