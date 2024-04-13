Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

CNC opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.