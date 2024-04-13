Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after acquiring an additional 331,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 301,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

