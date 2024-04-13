Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,176 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $53,517,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,603,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

