Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equitable by 791.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Equitable by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

