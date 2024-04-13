Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Skyline Champion worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $4,775,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after buying an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,482,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of SKY opened at $79.12 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

