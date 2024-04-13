Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $310.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.