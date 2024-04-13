Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $272.26 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

