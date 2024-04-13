Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %

PCAR opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.