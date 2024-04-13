Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

