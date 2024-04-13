Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

