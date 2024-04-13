Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,344 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,148 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

