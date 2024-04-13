Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNR stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

