Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trex worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 0.9 %

TREX stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

