Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

