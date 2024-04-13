Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,698 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 287.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.04 and its 200-day moving average is $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.81.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,296,500. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

