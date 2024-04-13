Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 57.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

