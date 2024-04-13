Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

