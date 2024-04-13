Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.19 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

