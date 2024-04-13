Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,598 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

THO stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.