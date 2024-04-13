Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
