Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 286.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

NVO opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $558.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.