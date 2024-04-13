Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

