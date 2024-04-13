nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.