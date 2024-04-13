Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $69.03 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.