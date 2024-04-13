OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $8.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $4.77 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $822.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

