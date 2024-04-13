Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 182,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

