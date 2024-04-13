Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Critical Survey

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Opthea has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Opthea and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Opthea presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 324.28%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.57%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

This table compares Opthea and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -65.93% -47.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opthea and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $117,097.00 1,909.98 -$142.52 million N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.64) -2.73

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opthea.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea



Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

