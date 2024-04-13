O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,076.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,089.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,003.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

