Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
