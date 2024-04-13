Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

