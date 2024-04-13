PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

NYSE PBF opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

