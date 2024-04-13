Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) vs. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Financial Contrast

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.89% 11.85% 3.00% Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JinkoSolar and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.07 $485.56 million $7.85 2.93 Photronics $892.08 million 1.96 $125.49 million $2.23 12.39

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83 Photronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.55%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.00%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Photronics.

Summary

Photronics beats JinkoSolar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

