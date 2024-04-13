Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $275.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.47. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

