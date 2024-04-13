Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.52) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Polar Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

POLR opened at GBX 534 ($6.76) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £540.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,521.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 444.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.57.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Polar Capital

In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($38,048.32). 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polar Capital

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.