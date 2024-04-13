Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.52) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.
Polar Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
POLR opened at GBX 534 ($6.76) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £540.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,521.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 444.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.57.
Insider Activity at Polar Capital
In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($38,048.32). 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Polar Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.