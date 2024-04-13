PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $570,789,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

