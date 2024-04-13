Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

AVB opened at $183.78 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

