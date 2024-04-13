Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

