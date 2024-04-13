Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

ResMed Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $185.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.